Nigeria: LMC Rearranges League Fixtures

All the ten fixtures of Match-day 26 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have been rearranged by the League Management Company (LMC).

The games were supposed to hold on Sunday, June 25 but have now been moved to Wednesday, June 28.

However, Rivers United's fixture against Shooting Stars on the affected match day has been brought forward.

The game between the 'Pride of Rivers' and the 'Oluyole Warriors' will now hold on Saturday, June 24 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

United's fixture was brought forward due to the club's participation in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Port Harcourt club will face Tunisian outfit, Club Africain in Port Harcourt on July 2.

Chief Operating Officer of the LMC, Salihu Abubakar, revealed in a release made available to supersport.com that the change in date of the fixtures was occasioned by the Eid-el-Fitr Sallah holidays which will hold from June 25-27.