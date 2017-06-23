Gaborone — Puma Energy Botswana has announced that they will be the driving force behind Team Ford at the upcoming Toyota 1000km Desert Race.

Briefing members of the media in Gaborone on Wednesday, Puma Energy Botswana's Retail Manager Bashi Ratshosa stated that Puma Energy was pleased to be the official fuel sponsor of Team Ford at the Toyota 1 000 desert race adding that the sponsorship also extended to other events and rallies across the continent.

Ratshosa indicated that Puma energy was delighted to have attained the sponsorship as Team Ford will also be participating in a series of races with exception to the Desert race hence extended brand visibility for Puma Energy.

The fuel sponsored by Puma Energy, he said will be provided to the Ford Team taking part in the race as well as accompanied by a cash donation to cover their other technical expenses.

He said Puma Energy prided itself in rallying behind events that boosted the tourism industry such as the Toyota desert race, both the just ended Wesbank International Airshow and Khawa Dune Challenge and Cultural festival.

He noted that as Puma Energy, the decision to be a part of this endeavor was an easy one to make as they remained a key player in the fuel and lubricants industry of Botswana, thus it is only logical to support this event and others like it.

"We are supportive of important events that portray camaraderie and unity on the fields, bringing people and businesses together," he said.

He highlighted that Puma Energy recognizes the efforts, the determination and skilled sportsmanship instilled in Team Ford adding that he remains optimistic that the sponsorship will motivate the racing crew attain pole positions. BOPA

