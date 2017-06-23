SPECTACULAR Enduro racing took place at Uis last Saturday, where Round Four of the Bank Windhoek Namibian Enduro Championship took place. A large crowd of spectators witnessed 75 enduro riders making their way through a stunning track, which included dunes, river beds and single track sections.

Henner Rusch (KTM) and Marcel Henle (KTM) delivered nail-biting action in the Open Motorbikes Class right from the start. The two exceptional riders were neck-in-neck throughout the race, constantly changing the lead, and finally separated by only 20 seconds at the finish line, after more than two and a half hours of hard racing.

Henle took his second victory of the season, to draw level with Rusch, who also has two victories, in the championship title race.

Pascal Henle (KTM), who is currently studying abroad, was back in Namibia and in good shape for the Uis Enduro to take third place on the podium.

David Brown (KTM) broke the three-race winning streak of Joern Greiter (KTM) with his victory in the Senior Motorbike Rider's Class. Werner Wiese (KTM) finished second ahead of Kai Hohmeier (KTM) in third place. Greiter rode an excellent race, but received a penalty for missing a transponder to finish fourth.

Kai-Uwe Brettschneider (KTM) was also back from study leave after more than two years of absence from the Bank Windhoek Namibian Enduro scene, but still finished first in the Clubman's Class.

Duard Wiese (KTM), victorious at the Otjihase Enduro, finished only 23 seconds behind Brettschneider in second place, while last year's Clubman's Class champion and current championship leader, Juergen Gladis (KTM), finished third.

The off-road bikes produced another spectacular winner, as youngster Keanu Weber-Trianus (KTM) took first place ahead of Johan van der Merwe and Francois Theron. Levin Quinger (KTM) took victory in the development class ahead of championship leader Dylan Hilfiker (KTM) and Colin Eins (KTM).

Gary Rowland (Honda) won the Open Quad Class after championship leader JL Oppermann suffered technical difficulties.

After the main enduro event, a dune climb competition, sponsored by NS Electrical, Maritz Transport, Crown National, Auto Ecke, and Safe Wear completed the action at Uis.

Round Five of the Bank Windhoek Namibian Enduro Championship will take place on 22 July at Ababis close to Karibib. The Namibian Enduro Club encourages spectators and Enduro riders to follow their Facebook page and the website for more updates.