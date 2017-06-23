Namibia: 3-On-3 Basketball At Wernhil

THE Namibian Basketball Federation (NBF), in collaboration with the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) will be hosting the first-ever national 3-on-3 basketball event with on the upper level parking lot at Wernhil Park on Saturday.

The event was made possible through the sponsorship of Wernhil Park by providing the venue to host the event. The NBF event committee comprising of secretary general, Ramah Mumba; development officer Malakia Matias; and event coordinator Titus Mwahafa; as well as their marketing agent Benjamin Haidula, recently held a meeting with Namibia Sport Commission chief administrative officer Freddy Mwiya to discuss the future of basketball in Namibia, and to launch the 3-on-3 basketball event and programs.

"We are grateful for the support we get from the sports commission and the government regarding our events and activities, and if this support continues, we as the federation will ensure that basketball will be played in all of Namibia's regions within the next seven years," Mumba said.

"The Namibia Basketball Federation (NBF) want to give youth the opportunity nationwide to play the game of basketball and take the game of 3-on-3 to the people in order to educate and develop the game. Through this the NBF will use the platform to develop coaches and officials to ensure that player development is done on higher standards," the NBF said in a press release.

"The NBF's main objective through this event and programs is to select and identify talent which will be groomed for future youth Olympic Games and to create a platform to participate at international competitions. The 3-on-3 basketball event on Saturday will jumpstart the long-term vision for Namibia of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games," it added.

Young and old basketball enthusiasts in Namibia are invited to participate and celebrate the international Olympic Day. The participating age group categories are u13, u15, u18 and senior level, while registration forms are available on the website www.namibianbasketball.com.