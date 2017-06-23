Gambia: Gunjur United FC Needs D485, 500 for 2nd Division League

Gunjur United Football Club needs D485, 500 for the 2017-2018 Gambia Football Federation second division league campaign.

The Gunjur-based football club gained automatic promotion to the country's second tier after beating Greater Tomorrow of Brikama in the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league final played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on Saturday 20 May 2017.

Striker Malang Jassey alias Uncle second half stunner inspire Gunjur United Football Club to the second division next season.

The team needs huge finance to participate fully in the second tier next season.

The management of the team are appealing to Gunjurians at home and abroad to come out and support the team in their quest for promotion to top flight.