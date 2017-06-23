23 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Gunjur United FC Needs D485, 500 for 2nd Division League

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United Football Club needs D485, 500 for the 2017-2018 Gambia Football Federation second division league campaign.

The Gunjur-based football club gained automatic promotion to the country's second tier after beating Greater Tomorrow of Brikama in the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league final played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on Saturday 20 May 2017.

Striker Malang Jassey alias Uncle second half stunner inspire Gunjur United Football Club to the second division next season.

The team needs huge finance to participate fully in the second tier next season.

The management of the team are appealing to Gunjurians at home and abroad to come out and support the team in their quest for promotion to top flight.

Gambia

UNDP and EU Logos

The Independent Electoral Commission issued UNDP and EU stickers to commercial drivers during the National Assemble… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.