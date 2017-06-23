Gambia, Mali Chan Qualifiers 1st Leg Clash Set for July 15

The Gambia and Mali 2018 CHAN qualifiers first leg clash is slated for 15 July 2017, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The home-based Scorpions, who are currently training at the Independence Stadium in Bakau will be hoping for a positive result against the Malians in the first leg clash and finish job in the second leg in Bamako, a week later.

The home-based of Mali, on the other hand, are also preparing well for the first le tie with The Gambia in Banjul to increase their chances of snatching positive result in Banjul.

The winner between The Gambia and Mali tie will play either Mauritania or Liberia in the final round of the qualifiers.