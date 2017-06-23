Gambia: Lamin King Colley's Junior Tourney Semis Set for Weekends

The ongoing Lamin King Colley's junior football tournament semifinal matches are set for this weekend at the Comium Park opposite Gunjur Car Park.

As part of semifinal matches, Saturday 24 June 2017, Global FC will host FC Halifax Town in the first semifinal at 4pm.

Global FC beat Fortune FC 1-0 in the quarterfinal to sail to the semifinal against FC Halifax Town, who defeated Mighty Kulukochi Young Star FC by the same score line in the quarterfinal to advance to the semifinal.

Elsewhere, on Sunday 25 June 2017, Njies FC will rub-shoulders with Redson FC in the second semifinal at 4pm.

Njies FC beat Gunjur Project FC 1-0 in the quarterfinal to sail to the semifinal against Redson FC, who defeated Kaku United FC by the same score line in the quarterfinal to progress to the semifinal.