Kenya: Elections to Go On As Scheduled, CJ Maraga Says

Chief Justice David Maraga has ruled out the possibility of postponing August 8 elections due to numerous court cases.

Justice Maraga said the judiciary will not make any decision that may lead to the change of the date of the General Election.

His comments come as National Supper Alliance (Nasa) filed a petition over tendering and printing of ballot papers by Al Ghurair of Dubai.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony for construction of a new court building in Homa Bay town on Thursday, the CJ assured Kenyans that the Judiciary will strive to ensure the General Election takes place as scheduled.

The project will cost Sh367million.

"The judiciary is ready to handle all matters regarding the August 8 General Election hence every Kenyan with grievances are welcome to file petitions," said Justice Maraga.

He said they will handle the cases in accordance with the law but they will consider the date of elections.

"We are going to handle all cases based on evidences in accordance with the law and the required speed," said Justice Maraga.

He called for co-operation among politicians to ensure Kenyans go to the polls as scheduled.

Justice Maraga told Kenyans to have confidence in the work of the judiciary.

The Chief Justice said all cases involving county governments will be handled with 'additional speed' than those filed by individuals.

He argued that a county governments represent interests of many people and cases involving it and other parties should be expedited.

"We cannot give equal prominence to a case involving an interest of an individual to another one involving interest of many people," he said.

He said the Judiciary had waived fees paid by county governments in filing cases.

The CJ said they intend to create equality between the National and the county governments.

"You know very well that the national government does not pay court filing fees. County government is also a government hence we will serve them equally in court fees," said Justice Maraga.

The CJ added that the judiciary is committed to supporting devolution to enable Kenyans enjoy its fruits.