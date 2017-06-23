Namibia: De Sousa Motivated for Youth Championships

Promising Namibian sprinter Sade de Sousa intends to put her best foot forward at the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Youth Championships in Kenya next month.

The championships for under-18 athletes will be held at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi between 12 and 16 July.

Speaking to Nampa during a capping ceremony at the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) earlier this week, De Sousa said she had prepared well for the competition, and was looking forward to the challenge.

"I am not promising medals, but reaching the finals will be one of my biggest goals," said the 16-year-old De Sousa, who will compete in the 100m and 200m sprints.

She added that being at the competition will give her a chance to compare herself against the world's best - which is every athlete's dream and goal.

The young sprinter, who clocked 11,85 seconds in the 100m final to be crowned Namibia's female champion at the 2017 national championships for elite women in April this year, also ran 24,30 seconds in the 200m, where she finished second, and qualified for the world youth championships.

Three other Namibian athletes will represent the country at this international competition. They are Ivan Geldenhuys, who will compete in the 400m sprint, Theron Human, who will compete in the 100m and 200m sprints, and Ryan Williams, who will compete in the discus event.

Addressing the athletes on Monday, NSC chief administrator Freddy Mwiya said the time has come for Namibian athletes to prove that they "also belong in first class".

Team manager Leoni van Rensburg said the athletes have been prepared well for the competition, and she is confident that they will compete well against the world's best.

This will be the 10th and last edition of the biennial international athletics competition for youth athletes. In August 2016, the IAAF decided to cancel the world youth championships from 2018, saying it is not the best pathway for the athletes at that stage of their career, and they will instead focus on regional competitions. - Nampa