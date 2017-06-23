22 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Coelho, Van Der Walt Shine At Table Tennis Junior Champs

RAICA Coelho of DHPS and Daneel van der Walt of Windhoek Gymnasium emerged as two exciting young talents at the recent Table Tennis Junior Championships held at the SKW Hall in Windhoek.

Coelho emerged as the u13 and u15 girls singles champion, while she missed out on a third singles title when she lost to Reese Saunderson of Windhoek Gymnasium in the girls u18 final.

Coelho, however, did get two more titles when she teamed up with Cecile Voigts to win the gold medal in the girls u18 doubles, and with Patrick Beggs to win the bronze medal in the u18 mixed doubles.

Equally impressive was Daneel van der Walt who claimed gold in the u13 and u15 boys singles categories, as well as a bronze medal in the u18 singles. He then partnered Reese Saunderson to win the gold medal in the u18 mixed doubles competition, while he won the u18 boys doubles silver medal with his brother Tjaart van der Walt.

Reese Saunderson of Windhoek Gymnasium won the u18 girls singles title and at only fourteen years of age, she will definitely be a force to be reckoned with in the senior division.

Kean Tait of Windhoek Gymnasium won the u18 boys singles title, while Tait and Patrick Beggs of DHPS won gold in the u18 boys doubles competition.

The next tournament on the calendar is the Namibian Table Tennis Open which is scheduled to take place on 15 July in Windhoek.

