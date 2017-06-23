Kenya: Ignore Divisive Politicians, Religious Leaders Tell Kajiado Residents

Community and religious leaders in Kajiado have asked people living in the county not to agree to be divided along tribal lines by politicians.

They urged politicians to conduct their campaigns in peace and refrain from making inciting remarks.

The leaders, drawn from various parts of the expansive county converged at a Kitengela hotel, where they called for all stakeholders to maintain peace during the campaign period.

They were reacting to controversial comments on land ownership made by Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga when he visited Iloodokilani to receive politician Taraiya ole Kores into the opposition coalition.

Mr Kores defected to Nasa after being defeated in the Jubilee Party nominations by former Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph ole Lenku.

LEAFLETS

The remarks associated with Mr Odinga have caused tension with some communities living in the county fearing that that they might be chased away.

This was after leaflets asking members of certain communities to leave were circulated in the urban centres of the county.

Mr John ole Seki, who is a peace ambassador in Kajiado County, asked Mr Odinga to keep off land issues in the county.

"Land issues are very sensitive and we respectfully urge Raila to steer clear of them.

"We are tired of seeing our county being the focus of news on a daily basis for the wrong reasons. The people who bought land here did it legally and they have a right to live here," he said.

He added that Maasai elders in the county will ensure that people who bought land in Kajiado are protected.

NON-POLITICAL

Bishop Jonah Obonyo of Cathedral of Praise said that the church does not take any political stand since they minister to worshipers from all political affiliations.

"We are however calling for peace to reign during this campaign period," he said.

"We shall be praying for all politicians to observe peace. If they don't heed our peace messages we shall send elders to talk to them and thereafter leave the matter to God."

Sheikh Ali Jilo from Olekasasi in Rongai quoted the Koran which says that Allah created the earth so that people could live with each other peacefully and "that is why Muslims use the word Asalam, which means peace, in our greetings."

Other who were at the press briefing included Bishop Henry Omae of Restoration of Life Centre in Rongai, Bishop Moses Turere of Global Worship Centre in Kiserian, Bishop Peter Njao who heads the Nairobi chapter of Evangelical Alliance of Kenya and the chairmen of the Kikuyu, Kisii and Kalenjin councils of elders in Kajiado County.