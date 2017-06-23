22 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa to Have Five Agents in Every Polling Station

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samwel Owino

The National Super Alliance will have five agents in every polling station in this year's General Election in a move aimed at curbing inflation of results.

Through its "Adopt-a-Polling Station" system, the alliance, through its agents, will aim to monitor the number of voters in the 40,200 stations across the country.

It will cost Sh10,000 for the system to be used in one polling station, meaning Nasa will require Sh402 million for the plan.

The money, according to the alliance's co- principals, will come from supporters who are encouraged to donate as little as Sh50.

"'Adopt-a-Polling Station' is a cause that asks our people, our supporters, believers in the true will of the people, to make it their business to safeguard our votes," Orange Democratic Movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga said on Thursday.

Kenya

Pain, Agony As Kenyan 400M Hurdlers Fail to Hit Worlds Time

Former National 400m hurdles champion Haron Koech won men's 400m hurdles race but still failed to qualify for the World… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.