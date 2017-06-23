Kenya: Nasa to Have Five Agents in Every Polling Station

The National Super Alliance will have five agents in every polling station in this year's General Election in a move aimed at curbing inflation of results.

Through its "Adopt-a-Polling Station" system, the alliance, through its agents, will aim to monitor the number of voters in the 40,200 stations across the country.

It will cost Sh10,000 for the system to be used in one polling station, meaning Nasa will require Sh402 million for the plan.

The money, according to the alliance's co- principals, will come from supporters who are encouraged to donate as little as Sh50.

"'Adopt-a-Polling Station' is a cause that asks our people, our supporters, believers in the true will of the people, to make it their business to safeguard our votes," Orange Democratic Movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga said on Thursday.