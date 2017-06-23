Tanzania/Malawi: Taifa Stars Aim to Douse Flames

COSAFA Cup guests Tanzania take on Malawi in the 2017 Cosafa Cup opener on Sunday, intent on making a lasting impression in the competition at the third attempt.

The new-look Taifa Stars, who replaced the unavailable Comoros Islands in the competition, return for a third shot at glory after previously competing in 1997 and 2015 with minimal success.

The east Africans are the only non-Cosafa side of the 14 teams that will do battle in the 20th edition of the regional showpiece tournament, which will be hosted by holders South Africa at Rustenburg in South Africa's North-West province.

Spearheaded by Qatar-based striker Elias Maguli, who together with Sweden-based Thomas Ulimwengu are the only professional players in the squad picked by coach Salum Mayanga, the Tanzanians are brimming with confidence, and will look to get off on a positive note against a Malawian side deprived of its top players.

"All players are in the residential camp, and all are in good shape," Taifa Stars team manager Danny Msangi told Tanzanian media recently.

They are determined to fly the country's flag high at the event, he added.

Pooled with Malawi and Tanzania in Group A are Mauritius and three-time champions Angola, who contest the second match on the opening day.

Group B, in which action kicks off on Monday, consists of Mozambique, Seychelles, Madagascar and Zimbabwe, which along with Zambia and South Africa have won the competition on four occasions.

According to Msangi, Taifa Stars' technical bench is looking forward to utilise the Cosafa Cup tournament as part of their preparations for the forthcoming CHAN qualifier against Rwanda's Amavubi next month.

"As you can see, the squad comprises only two foreign-based players, Thomas Ulimwengu and Elias Maguli, who have been called into the squad to offer their experience to the new faces in the squad whom the technical bench will evaluate for their readiness for the CHAN qualifying match against 'Amavubi'," stated Msangi.

Their opponents, Malawi, hope to put the disappointment of foreign clubs withdrawing their players from the Flames' squad at the "eleventh hour" behind them.

The 2015 Cosafa Cup plate winners exited the tournament at the group phase in Namibia last year, but believe they can reach the latter stages this time around.

"The technical panel hoped that being the host nation, South Africa would allow national sides to have the players at this tournament to make it more colourful. However, we have gathered this squad which we have placed trust in, and we hope to do better," Flames head coach Ronny van Geneugden told malawi24.com on Wednesday.

The Belgian said his charges were focused on their game plan, and are unfazed by the threat posed by their rivals.

The 49-year-old mentor has urged Malawians to give the team maximum support back home, while promising to deliver the needed wins.

"Malawi no longer goes into the field of play as underdogs. We have our own style of play, and we would want to stick to it. We know the first two matches are very important, and we will work hard to get the much-sought after result. The win against Comoros in the Afcon qualifiers remains a big boost to us ahead of the Cosafa Cup," Van Geneugden said.

Eight countries play a hectic week-long schedule in a group competition' starting Sunday, and running through until next Friday.

The teams are the lowest-ranked in the region, and because of poor results lately include former winners Angola and Zimbabwe' both of which are fancied to win their respective groups and advance.

The top six seeds - South Africa' Botswana' Namibia' Lesotho' Swaziland and Zambia - join the fray at the quarter-final stage, and play a knockout format.