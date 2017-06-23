Kenya: Luis Tera Misiko Rejoins Tusker After Failed Georgia Stint

Luis Tera Misiko has re-joined SportPesa Premier League champions Tusker, barely six months after ditching the side for Europe.

The JMJ Academy product penned a three-year deal with the brewers this week. His transfer however is subject to an International Transfer Certificate issuance from Georgian second tier side FC Iberia.

The Kenya U-23 international returns to the club he won the league title and GOtv Shield honours with in the 2016 season where he was on loan at.

"Tusker is my second home. I am happy that anytime I am free they welcome me back. I am not taking this chance for granted," the former French side OGC Nice player told Nation Sport on Thursday.

"My aim is to fight and get back to the first team and help the club achieve last year's success. The coaches are good, everyone is working hard in training. I am yearning to start playing so that I can keep taking my career to the next level."

The 22-year-old has not ruled out a chance to return to Europe after his deal to join Georgian top tier outfit Kolkheti Poti hit a snag in January.

"My dream is to play professional football in Europe. I have not given up."

Misiko will have Humphrey Mieno, Brian Osumba, Moses Ndawula, Jackson Macharia and Ekaliani Ndolo to compete for a starting berth with in George Nsimbe's squad.