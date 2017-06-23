22 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 670 Pharmacies Shut for Operating Illegally

By Faith Nyamai

A total of 670 illegal pharmacies outlets have been closed down by the Pharmacy and Poisonous Board in the past one year.

The board announced this on Thursday and warned business people against operating outlets illegally as they are putting the lives of Kenyans at risk.

Inspections, Surveillance and Enforcement Director Jacinta Wasike said owners of 612 out of the 670 closed pharmacies been arraigned in court and their products confiscated.

Nairobi County topped the list with 105 outlets closed. It was followed by central, south rift, North Rift, Western, Nyanza, and Upper Eastern and Lower eastern respectively.

The board has been conducting a crackdown in Nairobi County and its environs.

"Since Monday, we managed to arrest owners of 78 outlets and closed them. The owners will be charged in court," she said.

Dr Wasike also said the crackdown will be intensified in all counties to get rid of unlicensed pharmacies.

