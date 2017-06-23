22 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Residents of Nyeri Colonial Villages Get Title Deeds

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kimanthi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued title deeds to residents of colonial villages in Nyeri County.

The President gave out the documents to 3,000 residents during his visit to the county today.

Earlier, Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi said surveying of the villages to issue the residents with the document is under way, and at an advanced stage.

LEGITIMACY

Speaking at the Nyeri Lands offices where he made an impromptu visit, Prof Kaimenyi said about 10,000 people will get the documents once the process is complete.

"We want to ensure that only the bona fide settlers get the documents.

"Again not all areas where the surveying is ongoing are colonial villages. Some are market centres, which have been imported into the exercise," the CS said.

FOOD PRODUCTION

Close to 200 surveyors have been in Nyeri in the last week in a crash programme to register and issue title deeds following a directive by Mr Kenyatta on Madaraka Day.

The villages, which have a population of about 150,000 people, are now facing congestion that is eating into farming space.

Initially, their efforts to be resettled in their ancestral or alternative lands were unsuccessful.

LAND GRABBERS.

Prof Kaimenyi also directed the officials to speed up the issuing of title deeds to 121 schools in the county.

He added that the government in the process of reclaiming grabbed land belonging to various institutions.

Kenya

Pain, Agony As Kenyan 400M Hurdlers Fail to Hit Worlds Time

Former National 400m hurdles champion Haron Koech won men's 400m hurdles race but still failed to qualify for the World… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.