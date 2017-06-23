Kenya: Residents of Nyeri Colonial Villages Get Title Deeds

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued title deeds to residents of colonial villages in Nyeri County.

The President gave out the documents to 3,000 residents during his visit to the county today.

Earlier, Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi said surveying of the villages to issue the residents with the document is under way, and at an advanced stage.

LEGITIMACY

Speaking at the Nyeri Lands offices where he made an impromptu visit, Prof Kaimenyi said about 10,000 people will get the documents once the process is complete.

"We want to ensure that only the bona fide settlers get the documents.

"Again not all areas where the surveying is ongoing are colonial villages. Some are market centres, which have been imported into the exercise," the CS said.

FOOD PRODUCTION

Close to 200 surveyors have been in Nyeri in the last week in a crash programme to register and issue title deeds following a directive by Mr Kenyatta on Madaraka Day.

The villages, which have a population of about 150,000 people, are now facing congestion that is eating into farming space.

Initially, their efforts to be resettled in their ancestral or alternative lands were unsuccessful.

LAND GRABBERS.

Prof Kaimenyi also directed the officials to speed up the issuing of title deeds to 121 schools in the county.

He added that the government in the process of reclaiming grabbed land belonging to various institutions.