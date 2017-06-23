South Africa: EIS Joint Operation Seize Drugs to the Value of R5000

press release

On Friday, 16 June 2017, at approximately 21:00, an Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Task Team joint operation, together with Durban Metro and Shongweni K9, apprehended a 34 year-old drug dealer at his home in Bayview, after he was found in possession of a variety of drugs to the value of R5000. The dealer was arrested by members after he was found in possession of 5 pieces of rock cocaine, 13 heroin capsules and 220 grams of dagga, the team also seized over R3000 of cash. The suspect was charged for being in possession and dealing in dagga, heroin and rock cocaine.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members on their good work. "We will be planning and executing operations in full force to tackle all drug related crimes within the Ethekwini Inner South area," he said.