South Africa: Bok Fullback - We're Eyeing a Whitewash

Springbok fullback Andries Coetzee says all the boxes have been ticked ahead of Saturday's third and final Test against France in Johannesburg.

"We prepped a lot during the week, with a lot of trainings and meetings," said the Lions No 15.

"Coach Coetzee, and all the management of the team, want to make sure that everyone is ready and on the same page."

Coetzee said, as a team, the Boks were motivated by the possibility of securing a whitewash.

"It would be nice to get a whitewash. You're only as good as your last game and I think all the guys want this win, even more than the first and the second game. So we will definitely go for it," he said.

The 27-year-old will be featuring only for the third time in Springbok colours, having got his chance in the opening Test of the current series earlier this month at Loftus Versfeld.

He described his ongoing national career as an emotional journey, on and off the field.

"There's been definitely lots of nerves, in spite of all the pre-match routines," he said.

"The anthem was very emotional for me (in his first match at Loftus), to think that at the beginning of the year, I didn't think I was going to be part of the Boks," said Coetzee.

Despite the possible whitewash, he said the game is going to be far from being a cakewalk.

"We know it's an advantage playing in the highveld but I think still, the French are going to be a tough side. They're obviously going to play for the pride and the jersey," Coetzee said.

The match starts at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jaco Kriel, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds

France

15 Brice Dulin, 14 Nans Ducuing, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 Jules Plisson, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Kevin Gourdon, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Romain Taofifenua, 4 Yoann Maestri, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot

Substitutes: 16 Clement Maynadier, 17 Xavier Chiocci, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Paul Jedrasiak, 20 Loann Goujon, 21 Maxime Machenaud, 22 Francois Trinh-Duc, 23 Vincent Rattez

