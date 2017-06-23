22 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: EIS Cluster and Durban Metro Raid 'Chop Shop'

On Tuesday, 20 June 2017, an Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Intelligence driven operation together with Durban Metro raided a 'chop shop' in the G Section, Umlazi after the team received information that hijacked vehicles from the Ethekwini Inner South area were being taken to the 'chop shop'. The team searched the entire 'chop shop' and found various parts of hijacked vehicles which matched positively to Carjacking cases from the Chatsworth SAPS and Bayview SAPS. The suspect fled the scene as soon as the members arrived, however the members managed to seize a police radio from the 'chop shop'. Members will continue their investigation to link other hijacked vehicles from the 'chop shop' to possible carjacking cases in the area.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members on their good work. "We will be working around the clock to ensure the suspect is apprehended," he said.

