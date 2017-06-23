South Africa: Gone in Less Than 60 Seconds - KZN Hijack Caught On Camera

Three armed men were caught on camera hijacking an employee in the parking bay of a company in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Friday morning.

The three men in balaclavas accosted the operations manager of the company on Ally Road at about 07:25 as he drove into a parking bay in his Toyota Hilux Double Cab 2017 model, said Krishnee Naidoo, communications officer at Alpha Alarms.

"They held him at gunpoint. One suspect acted as a lookout, another suspect stood guard over the victim, whilst the other suspect steered the vehicle," she said.

In the video, the hijackers can be seen running toward the car as it entered the parking bay. A few seconds later, the suspects drive off in the hijacked vehicle.

"The suspects fled with the vehicle and the victim was uninjured, but visibly shaken," said Naidoo.

The Alpha Alarms Control Room received a panic signal from the client and responded within minutes, she said.

"Alpha Response Units and Isipingo police attempted to pursue the suspects, but lost sight of them in the chaotic CBD," said Naidoo.

The victim's wallet and laptop were in the car when it was taken.

A businessman was also hijacked of his Toyota Hilux last Thursday morning, June 15, on the same road by three armed suspects.

"He was taken with the vehicle and dropped off in Umlazi," Naidoo added.

Business owners in the area are urged to be on high alert and ensure that the necessary security measures are in place to safeguard themselves and their employees, she warned.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of carjacking is being investigated by Isipingo police.

Source: News24