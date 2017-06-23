South Africa: Three Hijacked Vehicles Recovered At Nsuze Area, Suspect Arrested

press release

A joint operation by various police units led to the recovery of three hijacked vehicles and the arrest of a suspect at Nsuze. The suspect (35) will appear in the Nsuze Magistrates Court soon for being in possession of property suspected to be stolen.

On 20 June 2017, an intelligence driven operation was conducted by Crime Intelligence, Durban Public Order Policing and Verulam police at Nsuze under the Ilembe Cluster. Police were following up on intelligence with regards to stolen vehicles. Just before midnight, police officers pounced on a homestead at Nsuze where they found three hijacked vehicles on the premises. Police seized a Toyota Quantum which was hijacked at Pinetown during this month, a Hyundai which was hijacked at Tongaat and an Isuzu bakkie hijacked at Malvern during May 2017. All three vehicles were seized by police for further investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Langa commended the members involved in the arrest and recovery of the hijacked vehicles. "We will be conducting further investigations into who the arrested suspect works with. I have no doubt that the suspect is not operating alone and is part of a criminal syndicate that deals with stolen motor vehicles. We once again make an appeal for communities no to support those that deal in stolen or hijacked vehicles. Many lives are lost to support the greed of a few," he said.