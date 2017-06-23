Ongoing investigations into the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) should be concluded soon, said Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi.

The minister was delivering the performance review, based on the 2015/16 year, of 12 of the entities which fall within the department. These include Prasa, the South African National Roads Agency and Airports Company South Africa among others.

Maswanganyi was answering questions about the embattled state rail company, which is being investigated by several private companies. He said this is costing R148m in irregular expenditure, because it has not been budgeted for.

"There are so many institutions - private and public - investigating Prasa. Almost nine or so private companies are investigating Prasa, on top of Treasury, the Public Protector, the SIU (Special Investigating Unit) and the Hawks. However, we call for expeditious conclusion of those investigations," he said.

Speaking on Treasury's investigation, Maswanganyi said that the department would not interfere with the probe, nor would it hide any information. "The law should take its course. We will not interfere in (the) rule of law.

"No investigation will be interfered with, but everything will be done within the confinements of the law," he said. He emphasised that he had never stopped these investigations, nor was there any sort of cover-up.

He warned that interference such as state documents landing in the hands of those who are not vetted will have serious implications.

Prasa board

Maswanganyi would not comment on the Prasa board within the public domain without giving them an opportunity to reply.

There are 11 positions on the board, four of which are filled. Maswanganyi explained that vacancies had been advertised and that due process in the appointments will be followed. Vacancies should be filled by July, he said.

Prasa was one of the poorest performing entities, having met only 45% of its predetermined objective, up from the previous year's 35%. The company only partially met 10% of its objectives during the 2015/16 financial year.

During the briefing, Maswanganyi emphasised that good governance is needed in poorly performing entities and that action should be taken against criminal activity or maladministration and fraud within entities.

He added that competent people should be appointed in leadership positions who can effect required turnaround strategies.

Source: Fin24