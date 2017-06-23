South Africa: Police Intensify Deployments in Mangaung Metro After the City Hall Was Burned Down

press release

The police in the Free State vowed to intensify deployments across Mangaung Metro including Botshabelo and Thaba Nchu areas, this comes after a city hall was set alight yesterday evening.

On the evening of Wednesday, 21 June 2017 at about 17:00, the Free State Public Order Police experienced some confrontation with about 200 municipal workers who refused to disperse after their meeting in the City Hall. The workers started throwing stones at the police and passing motor vehicles, which led to the police using stun granites to disperse them. After the workers had vacated the city hall, the police realised that there was some smoke coming out of the city hall. The fire fighters were summoned to the scene, and they battled to extinguish the Fire until very late around 22:00. While dispersing the crowds, the police arrested three suspects for Public Violence for now, and a case of Arson was registered for the burning of a city hall.

There are four cases of Malicious Damage to Property which were registered with regard to some vehicles which were damaged while the workers were being dispersed. A Forensic investigating team will be visiting the scene for further forensic investigation. Enough police will be deployed in the inner parts of the city to keep the eye on the situation.

"We would like to appeal to our communities to refrain from destroying government properties, no matter what differences they have with their employer." Said the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Maj Gen Moeketsi Sempe. "Nevertheless our investigating team will work around the clock to detect the perpetrators who caused the Fire, and our people must be rest assured that we won't allow any acts of intimidation or lawlessness to take place." Concluded the Acting Provincial Commissioner.