South Africa: Gauteng Suspends 24 Vehicle Testing Stations' Licences

Pretoria — The Gauteng Department for Roads and Transport has suspended the licenses of 24 private and public vehicle testing stations (VTSs).

"The 24 testing stations have failed to comply with relevant regulations relating to the installation of play detectors and wheel mass meters capable of being linked to brake testers," said Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ismail Vadi on Thursday.

MEC Vadi said such administrative action was necessary to improve road safety and to ensure that tested vehicles are in a roadworthy condition.

He said the testing equipment is also necessary to calculate brake requirements on vehicles and provide a printed report.

Initially, the provincial department had identified 46 non-compliant VTSs. However, after conducting inspections, 24 stations have received suspension notices.

MEC Vadi said his department will be willing to lift the suspensions once the VTSs can prove that the required equipment has been installed.

"The TS5 suspension notices are served in terms of the National Road Traffic Act (1996), the Constitution and relevant provisions of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (2000)," the provincial department said.

The provincial department also announced that it will now embark on Phase 2 of its operations, which will involve provincial monitors conducting physical verification of another 52 of the registered VTSs in the province.

This implies that additional non-complying Vehicle Testing Stations may be suspended in future.

The following stations have been suspended:

Global Clearwater, Global Mayfair, Motorcity, Booysens, Orlando, Global Martindale, Global Vereeniging, Kenmare 2, Gauteng, Global Autocity, River Park, Global Edenvale, Roete 23, VTS SA PTA West, Global Randburg, Meyerton, Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, Sandton, Randburg, Waltloo, Carletonville, Centurion and Heidelberg.