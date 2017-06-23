Mozambique: Shire-Zambezi Waterway Not Viable

The Mozambican government has once again firmly rejected the demands from Malawi that the Zambezi and Shire rivers be used for commercial shipping.

Malawian officials have raised the question of using the Shire-Zambezi waterway for Malawian trade, protesting that the Mozambican authorities are "creating difficulties".

At a Maputo press conference on 1 June, senior Transport Ministry official Jafar Ruby explained that the difficulties are not of Mozambique's making, but are inherent to the Malawian project which was "neither viable nor sustainable in the short, medium and long term".

Mozambique had believed that the matter was definitively settled when a study carried out by an international consultancy company, Hydroplan, selected by the three countries potentially involved in the Shire-Zambezi project, Malawi, Zambia, and Mozambique found it was not viable. The three countries had signed a memorandum of understanding in April 2007, but after the Hydroplan study, Mozambique notified the Malawian and Zambian governments that it was withdrawing from the Memorandum.

The study had shown that the Shire-Zambezi waterway "is not commercially navigable in its natural state, and under these conditions, the general objective of the proposed project - the reduction of transport costs in terms of time and money - cannot be achieved".

Using the river for Malawi's trade would imply regular dredging and removal of plants, which would be extremely expensive. The maximum amount of goods that could be moved along the two rivers would be 273,200 tonnes per year. Dredging would cost US$30 million a year, and the removal of aquatic plants US$50 million a year. These figures, Raby said, show that "the project is not viable".

The Shire-Zambezi waterway project was conceived by the late Malawian President Bingu wa Mutharika. Although it had not secured Mozambican approval, Mutharika's government built a port at Nsanje at a cost of US$20 million.

In October 2010 it held an inauguration ceremony attended by VIPs including President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe. The event was a huge embarrassment when the Mozambican authorities blocked fertilizer-laden barges en route to Nsanje.

At the time, the then President of Mozambique, Armando Guebuza, explained that while he understood Malawi's desire to use the two rivers for its trade, it could only happen after the viability and environmental studies. Those studies have now been made and they show that the project is not viable.