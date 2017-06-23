South Africa: NC SAPS Management Welcomes Sentencing

press release

A woman guilty of murdering her nephew was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by Sutherland Regional Court on Wednesday, 21 June 2017. The 31-year-old Carlin Sara Smith was arrested on 15 August 2015 after she stabbed her nephew during an argument. The victim was stabbed several times on the neck and later succumbed to his wounds at a local hospital in Kimberley. Smith will serve 12 years imprisonment of which two years are suspended for five years.

On another separate incident, the Sutherland Regional Court also sentenced 31-year-old Mervin Nelson to five years direct imprisonment on Wednesday, 21 June 2017 for stabbing another man. He was found guilty of attempted murder.

The Cluster Commander of Namakwa, Brigadier Francis Hender commended the investigating officer on both cases, Sergeant Elton Klein, for a meticulous investigation that ensured that those criminals face the might of the law. "You do the crime; you do the time," said Hender.