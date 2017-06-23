22 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: NC SAPS Management Welcomes Sentencing

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A woman guilty of murdering her nephew was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by Sutherland Regional Court on Wednesday, 21 June 2017. The 31-year-old Carlin Sara Smith was arrested on 15 August 2015 after she stabbed her nephew during an argument. The victim was stabbed several times on the neck and later succumbed to his wounds at a local hospital in Kimberley. Smith will serve 12 years imprisonment of which two years are suspended for five years.

On another separate incident, the Sutherland Regional Court also sentenced 31-year-old Mervin Nelson to five years direct imprisonment on Wednesday, 21 June 2017 for stabbing another man. He was found guilty of attempted murder.

The Cluster Commander of Namakwa, Brigadier Francis Hender commended the investigating officer on both cases, Sergeant Elton Klein, for a meticulous investigation that ensured that those criminals face the might of the law. "You do the crime; you do the time," said Hender.

South Africa

Ray of Hope for Knysna's Fynbos

The catastrophic fire in Knysna and surrounds has given the fynbos and vegetation in the area an opportunity for a fresh… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.