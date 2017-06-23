South Africa: President Zuma to Monitor Service Delivery in Lusikisiki

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma will visit the Eastern Cape to monitor the improvement of service delivery in Lusikisiki and the surrounding communities.

"Lusikisiki is faced with enormous challenges relating to huge service delivery backlogs in infrastructure, high levels of poverty and underdevelopment especially among the youth, access to dwelling units, proper sanitation, electricity, water as well as refuse removal," the Presidency said on Thursday.

The visit on Saturday is part of the President's Siyahlola Presidential monitoring visit which will also focus on building safer communities and improving service delivery in Lusikisiki and the surrounding communities.

The Siyahlola monitoring visit will also assess progress and challenges in the delivery of transport, infrastructure and other basic services to the community of Lusikisiki.

President Zuma will be accompanied by the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MECs and mayors.

President Zuma has already taken the fight against crime and building safer communities to Nyanga and Elsie's River in Cape Town, Soshanguve in Tshwane and KwaMhlabuyalingana, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Lusikisiki is also one of the areas hardest-hit by crime in South Africa, with a widely reported gang called "Amavondo" believed to be terrorising the community.

Areas which are affected by gang criminal acts include, Malizole, Mdikana and Joe Slovo villages, as well as New Rest and Unity Park.

"In terms of the challenges in education, the community of Kuhombe in Ward 20 are planning to build a High School and have requested assistance from the Department of Basic Education.

"Currently, leaners have to travel about 15 to 20 kilometres to get to nearby schools and each household in the area is contributing R350 towards the building of the school," the Presidency said.

In addition, roads within Lusikisiki and those leading to and out of Lusikisiki (R61) are in bad condition, full of potholes and stray animals, requiring a massive infrastructure upgrade.

President Zuma has previously expressed his concern at the slow pace of service delivery in the remote rural communities such as Lusikisiki and other areas.