22 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Wanted Murder and Robbery Suspect

The Saps Provincial Tracking Team have launched a manhunt for a wanted suspect for the Letsitele murder and a series of armed robberies which he committed together with his accomplices in the Tzaneen and surrounding areas during December 2016.

It is alleged that on 12 December 2016, the deceased Calvin Matome Machete (45) from Ga-Ramotshinyadi village in the Bolobedu area, was riding his bicycle from work to home when he was approached by five unknown people who claimed they lost direction and while the deceased was directing them, one of the suspects fatally shot him and took his licenced firearm and fled the scene.

The deceased's firearm was later recovered when a group of suspects were intercepted and arrested during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in the Tzaneen Policing area.

Sipho "Sphola" Dlangamandla from Marimba Gardens in Vosloorus is requested to come forward to the Police to assist in the investigations in this matters.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect, may contact Detective/Sergeant Kubayi at 071 602 0268 Or Captain Boshomane at

079 894 5501. Alternatively, anyone can contact their nearest Police Station, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the crime line sms 32211.

The Police investigations are continuing.

