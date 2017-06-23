South Africa: Armed Robbery Suspect Nabbed By EIS Cluster

press release

Yesterday, 21 June 2017, an Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Intelligence driven operation, together with Rapid Rail Police Unit apprehended a 35 year-old suspect who was found in possession of an illegal firearm. The team swiftly searched the Ntuzuma area, after receiving information from a reliable source that the suspect was in possession of an illegal firearm and for his involvement in armed robberies in Malvern and surrounding areas. The suspect was arrested and the team seized a 9mm Glock with the serial number filed off, and 32 live rounds of ammunition. The suspect was charged for unlawful possession of firearm and will appear in court in due time.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members on their excellent work in apprehending the suspect linked to armed robberies. "We will be working around the clock to link the armed robbery suspect to various crimes around the Ethekwini Inner South area," he said.