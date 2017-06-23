22 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Armed Robbery Suspect Nabbed By EIS Cluster

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Yesterday, 21 June 2017, an Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Intelligence driven operation, together with Rapid Rail Police Unit apprehended a 35 year-old suspect who was found in possession of an illegal firearm. The team swiftly searched the Ntuzuma area, after receiving information from a reliable source that the suspect was in possession of an illegal firearm and for his involvement in armed robberies in Malvern and surrounding areas. The suspect was arrested and the team seized a 9mm Glock with the serial number filed off, and 32 live rounds of ammunition. The suspect was charged for unlawful possession of firearm and will appear in court in due time.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members on their excellent work in apprehending the suspect linked to armed robberies. "We will be working around the clock to link the armed robbery suspect to various crimes around the Ethekwini Inner South area," he said.

South Africa

Cape Town Emergency 'Day Zero' Drought Plans to Be Announced

Operational plans for the unlikely scenario that the City of Cape Town runs out of water will be released within two to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.