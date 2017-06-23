22 June 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: NRF Amendment Bill Approved

Pretoria — Cabinet has approved the National Research Foundation (NRF) Amendment Bill of 2017 for submission to Parliament.

The Bill has gone through its full public consultations.

"The amendments clarify the authority of the Minister of Science and Technology over the foundation and makes explicit the NRF's responsibilities in respect of science engagement.

"These amendments will enhance the authority of the Minister to guide the NRF to improve efficiencies," Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

The NRF was established as an independent government agency, through the National Research Foundation Act (Act No 23 of 1998).

The mandate of the NRF is to promote and support research through funding, human resource development and providing the necessary research facilities in order to facilitate the creation of knowledge, innovation and development in all fields of science and technology, including indigenous knowledge, and thereby contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of all South Africans.

Civil Aviation Amendment Bill

Cabinet has also approved the Civil Aviation Amendment Bill of 2017 for submission to Parliament.

The Bill strengthens aviation safety, security and environmental protection regulatory framework to ensure sustainability and stability of the civil-aviation industry.

The amendments include a provision for the operational independence of the aircraft accident and incident investigation, provision for the establishment of the Aviation Safety Investigation Board. It further amends and inserts certain definitions in the Act.

