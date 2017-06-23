Southern Africa: Sacu Summit to Talk Industrialisation

Pretoria — Regional trade and industrialisation will form part of discussions at the 5th Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Summit to be attended by President Jacob Zuma.

The one-day summit, which will be attended by Heads of State and Government of the SACU member states, will get underway on Friday in Swaziland.

"The summit will discuss various issues related to regional trade and industrialisation and work programme. It will also review some aspects of the SACU agreement and its terms of reference, so as to facilitate development of SACU economies," said Cabinet in a statement on Thursday.

In its statement following its fortnightly meeting in Cape Town, Cabinet said it is through SACU that increased markets for goods and services from the region can be secured through the various ongoing trade negotiations that are aimed at advancing greater regional and continental integration.

SACU, which has been in existence since 1910, making it the oldest customs union in the world, is constituted by Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Swaziland.

Within SACU, which has a combined population of 55 million people and a combined GDP of over 2 200 billion Euros, no tariffs exist on goods produced in and moving among the member countries.

Siyahlola Presidential Monitoring Programme

On his return from the SACU Summit, President Zuma is also scheduled to undertake a Siyahlola Presidential Monitoring Programme visit in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

Following unannounced visits to Lusikisiki ahead of the Presidential Siyahlola programme, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe, said his department will work with the provincial and local government in the province to address challenges in the area.

Knysna Oyster Festival and the Knysna Marathon

Meanwhile, Cabinet encouraged South Africans to support the upcoming Knysna Oyster Festival and the Knysna Marathon.

The Oyster Festival will get underway on 7 July 2017.

"This is one of the most popular festivals with huge appeal to sports lovers and families. All stakeholders are working together to ensure Knysna is fully operational and open for business," said Cabinet.

Mandela Day

Cabinet also called on everyone to make the world a better place ahead of this year's Mandela Day on 18 July.

"Mandela Day calls on all of us, every day, to make the world a better place. The theme for Mandela Day on 18 July, is #ActionAgainstPoverty. Making every day a Mandela Day celebrates Madiba's life and legacy in a sustainable way that will bring about enduring change," said Cabinet.

The United Nations declared the 18th of July as Nelson Mandela International Day in 2008. It is a call to action that celebrates the idea that each individual has the power to transform the world, the ability to make an impact.