Zimbabwe/Namibia: Namibia Beat Zimbabwe 8-3

NAMIBIA's men comfortably beat Zimbabwe 8-3 after leading 5-1 at halftime at the Indoor Hockey World Cup Qualifying tournament in Swakopmund on Friday evening.

Captain Russel Bartlett scored a hattrick, Ernest Jacobs two goals, and Siabonga Martins, Isascar Tjikuniva and Dakota Hansen one goal each for Namibia, while Tendayi Maredza, Kudzanei Tembo and Edwin Tholanah replied for Zimbabwe.

Namibia took an early lead when Bartlett scored from a short corner while Tjikuniva made it 2-0 after a great exchange of passes with Liam Hermanus and Dakota Hansen.

Namibia kept on attacking and two goals in two minutes by Martins and Bartlett put them 4-0 ahead after 13 minutes.

Zimbabwe opened their account when Maredza scored from a short corner, but Namibia once again stretched their lead when Percy Barthram launched a counterattack and crossed for Hansen to stab home.

Namibia started the second half in style when Bartlett scored within a minute after a fine square ball by Ernest Jacobs.

Zimbabwe immediately struck back when Tembo scored from a short corner, but two goals from short corners by Ernest Jacobs put Namibia 8-2 ahead.

Zimbabwe however had the final say when Tholanah scored from open play with two minutes to go to make the final score 8-3 to Namibia.

The victory concluded a good day for Namibia after they drew 3-3 against South Africa in their opening match.

Namibia's women beat Zimbabwe 3-1

Namibia's women bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to South Africa, with a 3-1 victory against Zimbabwe on Friday night.

Namibia were always in control, leading 3-0 at halftime, but Zimbabwe gave a good account of themselves and fought back well in the second half.

Gillian Hermanus, Maggie Mengo and Dure Boshoff scored for Namibia while Nicolle Grant scored for Zimbabwe.

Namibia took the lead after only two minutes when they won a penalty and Hermanus scored from the spot.

Five minutes later they went 2-0 up when Mengo started a counterattack, exchanged passes with Sunelle Ludwig and smashed the ball in from the close range.

Zalia Duvenhage nearly scored after another fine run by Mengo, but Boshoff made it 3-0 on 16 minutes when she stabbed the ball home in a crowded box.

Zimbabwe came back strongly in the second half and after Michelle Kabaira had a shot well saved by Jaime Haasbroek, Grant opened their account with a field goal on 33 minutes.

Grant and Sarah Evans had shots well saved by Namibian keeper Petro Stoffberg, but Namibia held on for the victory.