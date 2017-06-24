The authorities of the University of Ibadan on Friday announced July 2 for the re-opening of the institution for normal academic activities.

A Students' Union leader, however, said the students would resist the resumption unless the issues that led to the closure are resolved.

According to the Director of Public Communications, Olatunji Oladejo, the‎ first semester examinations for the 2016/2017 academic session will start on July 4.

‎The Senate of the University of Ibadan, has decided to recall its undergraduate students, who were asked to vacate the institution ‎on May 29 to resume academic activities, he said in a statement.‎

‎He said the Senate's decision taken on Friday followed the consideration of the interim report of an Ad-hoc Committee on the students' crisis.‎

‎The students had May 29 staged a protest following a ban on the use of hotplates and other electrical appliances in the halls of residence in the institution.

The students also protested the non-issuance of identity cards to students before the examination.

"The‎ students are expected to arrive on the campus as from Sunday, July 2, 2017," Mr. Oladejo said.

‎"By this decision, the 2016/2017 first semester examinations will commence on Tuesday, July 4 in the various faculties of the university.

"All students will be allowed into the examination halls on presentation of their course registration forms on which their passport photographs are affixed.

‎"Senate notes that the conduct of examination is dictated by senate and not the students' union executive council as all activities of the university are guided and regulated by the University of Ibadan Act.

‎"‎An implementation machinery may soon be set up to engage students on the modalities‎ for the use of hotplates and other unauthorized electrical appliances," the spokesperson said.

In its reaction to the university's announcement, the Students' Union said many of the students demands had not been met.

"It will be recalled that the Union has placed certain demands on the desks of the Administration. The demands were; That the school be reopened immediately and that students should be returned to their halls of residence; That the Students Union be reinstated immediately; That hot plates be allowed in the kitchenette because it borders on students survival on campus; and That cases of certain suspended students be reviewed," the union said in a statement signed by its president, Ojo Aderemi.

"On all of these, we were open to dialogue. We made ourselves available for negotiations but none came. We were respectful and positive in all our media engagements. We were civil with the whole process."

The union leader, who has since been suspended by the university management, criticised the authority's handling of the students demands.

"It should be noted that we are not averse to resumption and we would not be pleased to rot at home," he said. "However, we cannot go home for four weeks and come back without having our demands met. It is unacceptable for students to be on campus without a Union or with some illegal structures that will not protect the democratic rights of students. Students have clamoured for the issuance of their ID cards which they paid for. The ID cards do not bother on presentation at exam centres alone. It is valuable as an integral part of our lives as students within campus, in town and outside the country."

Mr. Ojo alleged that the university management planned to divide the students.

"We are aware of the plans to divide us by instigating our final year students against us. We believe that they are not robots. They are intellectuals who have passed through a system. Nigeria is not in need of half-baked graduates who cannot stand on their two feet against injustice and brutal violation of human rights.

"On this basis we, hereby, call for the reinstatement of our Union without which the resolve of students will not be changed. Our Union is our dignity. Survival is a right. Without these, we are not writing any exams. All legitimate mechanisms will be deployed towards actualising our rights and ensuring our demands are met."