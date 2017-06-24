23 June 2017

Nigeria: ‎senior Nigerian Lawyer Stripped of San Title

By Evelyn Okakwu

Nigeria's legal practitioners privileges committee has stripped a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, B. I. Nwofor, of his title as senior advocate.

The decision which was taken at the committee's 126th general meeting held on June 22 was contained in a letter from the privileges committee signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Ahmed Salleh.

"The legal practitioner's privileges committee at its 126th General meeting held on June 22nd 2017, considered extensively the complaint filled by the court of appeal of Nigeria against B. E . I. Nwofor, Esq. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria with his response to same and all material facts and have decided that B. E. I. Nwofor Esq; a Senior Advocate of Nigeria conducted himself in a manner unbefitting of a holder of the esteemed rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

"By reason of the foregoing, the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (including all its privileges) has been withdrawn from B. E. I Nwofor, forthwith," the statement said.

It was not immediately clear what the allegations were against Mr. Nwofor.

