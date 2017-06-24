Nigerian Journalist Detained While Covering Rally Released

A Kaduna-based journalist, Ibraheem Yakubu, who was arrested while covering a protest in Kaduna has been released.

Mr. Yakubu reports for the Hausa service of the German Deutsche Welle, DW radio.

He was arrested on Friday by the police while covering the attack on protesting Shiites by some community members in Kaduna.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how two people were injured and 10 arrested in the clash at Kasuwan Barci community.

"I have just been released on bail to some officials of the Kaduna council of Nigerian Union of Journalists around 7:30pm after being arrested at the clash Shiite/mob scene and detained since 1:30 p.m. at CID," the journalist told PREMIUM TIMES.

"I am on my way home now to break my fast after grilling me to confirm whether I am a member of the Shiite sect.

"They (Police) asked me to return to the CID, where I was detained, on Wednesday for further questioning."

Speaking on the reason for his arrest, Mr. Yakubu said he presented himself to the police after he misplaced his identity card while covering the rally "only to end up being arrested and whisked to police headquarters before being transferred to CID."

The police have not spoken on the arrest. Aliyu Usman, the Kaduna police spokesperson could not be reached as his phone was switched off on Friday evening.