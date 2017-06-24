Nigeria: Dino Melaye Asks Court to Stop Recall Process

The Kogi State senator, Dino Melaye, on Friday launched a judicial bid to save his seat, a day after electoral officials notified him of an ongoing exercise to recall him.

In an originating summons filed at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, Mr. Melaye said the process undertaking by his constituents was unconstitutional because it is malicious and fraudulent.

A few copies of the 34-page court filings surfaced on many social media platforms late Friday, including two copies on Mr. Melaye's personal Twitter account.

The emergency court process, with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/567/2017, was filed by Mr. Melaye's lawyers at Mike Ozekhome Chambers in Abuja.

The lawmaker prayed the court to grant an urgent injunction prohibiting the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from going ahead with his recall as authorised by Section 69 of the Constitution.

He said the signatures collated by those seeking his recall were fictitious as they allegedly contained those of dead people, and, as such, any action taken by INEC over the exercise should be voided.

In an unprecedented exercise, voters in Kogi West Senatorial District signed a petition for Mr. Melaye's recall on June 10.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the collated signatures were submitted to INEC on Wednesday, with the electoral body notifying the senator on Thursday.

Mr. Melaye had hitherto said he was not threatened by the process, mocking those behind it and highlighting the cumbersome nature of constitutional requirements for recall.