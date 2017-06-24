24 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Otieno, Mwangi 100m Win 100m At Trials but Fall Short of Worlds Time

By Ayumba Ayodi

World Championships qualifying time proved elusive for Kenya's 100m athletes with Mark Otieno and Freshia Mwangi's victories falling short at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Otieno, who had during the nationals set a new national record of 10.14 seconds won the race in 10.36, failing strike the required time of 10.12.

Peter Mwai came in second in 10.45 followed by Emmanuel Letukunye in 10.68.

"I have an injury and I couldn't gain the momentum the way I wanted," said Otieno, who has qualified in 200m for the World Championships due August 4-13 in London.

Otieno was due to compete in the 200m race at the trials where he was targeting a sub 20 seconds. He attained the World Championships time when winning at the nationals in 20.41 to surpass the 20.44.

Mwangi clocked 12.45 to win women's 100m but was way off the World's qualifying mark of 11.26.

National 100m champion Maximilla Imali failed to show up at the blocks.

Mary Tanui came in second in 12.74 followed by Valarine Gakena in 12.84.

