Kenya: Police Officer Kills Self While On Duty

An Administration Police (AP) officer has died after shooting himself in the head.

The officer, who was attached to the Takaungu AP post in Kilifi County, died on the spot.

He used his G3 riffle.

The camp is located 15 kilometers from the county police headquarters.

MORNING INCIDENT

Confirming the incident, the county AP commandant Elisha Ngetich said the officer killed himself at 2am.

Mr Ngetich said the officer was in his house with a colleague.

"The deceased was together with a colleague at the camp and was jovial all day. He did not show any worrying signs and had been assigned night patrol [duty].

"At 2am, he returned to the house, armed with his G3 riffle. He joined his colleague. After a brief chatting, the victim remained in his bed as the other officer went out to take some water," he said.

"Some minutes [later], there was a gunshot and when the colleague went to check, he saw the victim lying in a pool of blood on a mattress dead."

PROBE UNDER WAY

Mr Ngetich the name of the deceased is being withheld until the family is informed.

"He had a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest," Mr Ngetich said, adding that detectives had already launched investigations.

The body has been taken to Kilifi County Hospital Mortuary.