Zambia: President Lungu Heads to the Copperbelt Today

President Edgar Lungu is today expected on the Copperbelt Province for a two-day working visit.

Copperbelt Provincial Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga announced yesterday that the Republican President is expected to arrive at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 16:00 hours and proceed for a night stopover in Ndola.

President Lungu will tomorrow with Christians at Twapia UCZ Church before proceeding to Dola Hill for the ground breaking ceremony of the New Copperbelt International Airport.

The President is later in the day expected to travel to Chingola for yet another groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of 400 township roads on the Copperbelt Province.

Kamanga said the President will depart the Province for Lusaka soon after the ground breaking ceremony in Chingola.