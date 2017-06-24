Nigeria: Movie Producer Seeks Support for Female Filmmakers

Happy Julian, Nollywood actress and producer, has called for support for women filmmakers in Nigeria to enable them contribute effectively towards the growth of the industry.

Julian who is the Chief Executive of Ebanky Global Production, producers of the award winning movies " Heros and Villains" and "My Game",

She made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

According to Julian, there is need for relevant stakeholders to draw on resources both within and beyond the film arena, to equip women filmmakers with the expertise, fund and technical support.

"There are an increasing numbers of women in filmmaking today than before, and all they need to do more is the necessary support.

"Nollywood is large and has the potential, and there are a whole lot of opportunities in the industry for women.

"Let government and other investors make grants and other aids accessible to women.

"Women are known to be good managers of the home and they can as well manage project you entrust in their hand, with the necessary support and environment.

"The whole of film making process requires effective and prudent management of people and resources, and women can do this even better," she said adding, " in time past, women were mostly in acting roles."

She however, noted that the status quo was changing in recent times as many women were now taking charge of directing, cinematography, editing and other major activities in filmmaking.

"In the last six years, we had few or no female filmmakers like producers, directors and editors, but now the number has increased as many women filmmakers have emerged.

"Women are more passionate and goal oriented, and they have proven this in the industry in recent times."

She however, urged that there was need to make the motion picture industry in Nigeria more attractive to women by making financial and technical supports available to them.

According to her, more women involvement in filmmaking will make the sector more friendly and accommodative, especially to upcoming actresses.

"In the past, there used to be this common complaint, of sexual harassment in the industry, but that is no longer common today.

"I think the reasons are that more women have become relevant stakeholders and decision makers in the industry.

"Today, Nollywood is, to a large extent, has a level playing ground where every artiste can strive and attain stardom without any form of gender disparity.

She however called on Government to provide technical support for the motion picture in Nigeria to attain its full potential, and ensures that quality of Nigerian films meets global standards.

"Film making in the digital age requires capital intensive equipment's that individuals cannot get on their own.

"If our Government can establish a film houses or studios that have the relevant cameras and other necessary equipment, this will make production easier and better.

"Talents are many in Nollywood, all we need is fund and technical support from government at all levels," she noted.

NAN reports that some women who made a ground- breaking entrance into the industry recent times include Kemi Adetiba who directed 2016 box office romantic comedy, "The Wedding Party".

Others are Omoni Oboli , who directed the iconic ' Okafor's Law', Funke Akindele, (Jenifa's Dairy) Emem Isong, Genevieve Nnaji, Toyin Abraham among others.