Zambia: Hichilema Mourns Versatile UPND Youth Clance Nalose Zulu

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says his party has lost a young modern freedom fighter in youth political activist Clance Zulu popularly known as Nalose on social media.

Clance Zulu was a committed UPND member who took matters personal. Others loved her while others did not like her.

But she remained a strong member of the opposition and was involved in party mobilisation.

Writing from prison where he is without bail, Hichilema says Clance deserves a fitting send off when she is put to rest at Memorial Park in Lusaka today.

BELOW IS HICHILEMA'S MESSAGE

Dear UPND members and sympathisers of the cause. It is sad for our party after losing one of the fiery supporters in Clance Zulu. This for me is a personal loss because she was a person I knew would die for the party. Clance was a very strong person and very aggressive. She engaged you at the level you wanted to be engaged. If you were vulgar with her she would serve you back with the same level of vulgarity. Not because that is who she was but because Clance believed in justice.

I met Clance several times. But probably what I do remember vividly was when she literally gate crashed a women's function at the community house and she was very candid with me and I quote "Mr President I had no official invitation as such, but I had to see you my President." And we laughed about it and spoke about many other things. One thing we should not forget about Clance is that she was intelligent and very kind. She was also very brave and loyal. Clance could never let anyone speak ill about UPND. She could not allow anyone to speak ill about her friends; she would defend them aggressively.

We from UPND would like to commiserate with the family and would like to urge all Zambians to join hands in mourning this modern freedom fighter. Let us put aside our differences and give Clance a fitting send off with dignity.

God Bless Zambia.

HH