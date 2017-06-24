Zambia: Lombe Mbalashi Is an Enabler in the Binene Sabwa (Walter Bwalya) Saga

The controversy surrounding Nkana striker Walter Bwalya (also known as Heritier Binene Sabwa) is a typical example of how crooked lawyers and corrupt police officers aid and abet the commissioning of crimes in the country.

On one hand is Lombe Mbalashi, a lawyer with ZCCM-IH though also a football administrator and on the other, Peter Witola, a police officer who served as team manager for Forest Rangers and subsequently registered Binene as Walter Bwalya when he first arrived in Zambia from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

These revelations make the unfolding events around the case involving Binene an interesting study.

The genesis of the Binene saga was a complaint filed by respected football administrator Simataa Simataa when until less than four weeks ago he served as Lusaka Dynamos CEO

Simataa had asked FAZ to ascertain why Binene was featuring in the league when there is no evidence of the player being issued with an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) as per standard procedure and regulations governing an international transfer.

The basis: The man known as Walter Bwalya in Zambia had apparently turned up for Lubumbashi Sports as Binene Sabwa in the DR Congo Professional Football League before crossing over to Forest Rangers in Ndola, Zambia and later Kitwe to join Nkana.

Lusaka Dynamos presented all the necessary documentation to support their claim.

After the Dynamos complaint, it emerged Binene was actually not Zambian, but Congolese.

And documentary evidence leading to this is available. Yesterday, the Zambian immigration withdrew the National Registration Card Binene claimed was the basis that proved his nationality. And he now faces arrest and possible deportation.

As all this unfolds and happened, one man that should know better to avert such damaging crisis is Lombe Mbalashi, a FAZ executive committee member who served Nkana at the time Binene was arriving in Wusakile.

Mbalashi is not just an ordinary FAZ ExCo member, he is a lawyer and supposedly well vest with understanding and interpreting legislation because that is what his profession entails.

And before he was romped into FAZ, Mbalashi served as a Nkana ExCo for about five years during which period Binene was signed on the books of the Kitwe giants.

To add some intricacy to the Binene saga, Mbalashi was and is still the Head of the Player Status Committee over these year. The concerns itself with issues of transfers, players disputes etc. Put simply, this Binene fiasco was birthed and has now exploded under Mbalashi's watch.

Where has this Mbalashi been in all this? How could a lawyer allow such illegality to prevail under his nose?

It's not in dispute that a lawyer's strength is founded in his/her ability to delve into historical facts, compiling data to establish a position that guides society.

What was Lombe Mbalashi's role when Binene joined Nkana? Did he take an interest in looking at the player's contract? Yes, he should have taken an interest. After all he even served as Nkana secretary at some point. What were the terms of Binene's agreement? Did Nkana engage him as a Zambian player? How?

Any lawyer worthy of the learned title would make preliminary inquiries. Where was this player at youth level? Any academy or clubs beyond Forest Rangers?

Did Mbalashi ever ask these and many other pertinent questions regarding Binene? It looks like he did, or he conveniently ignored to render the football family on a self destructive path as the one before us.

If the man at the helm of the Player Status Committee can lamentably fail to address the Binene saga before it reached this far especially when serving both at Nkana and FAZ, what competence does he have to hold such positions?

There is no way the player can be punished alone. If Binene is punished for playing in the Zambian league for three seasons without an ITC, who facilitated? Should the facilitators and enablers be let loose? No. Binene did not just drop from nowehere to start playing for either Forest or Nkana. There are those who allowed this foolishness to prevail.

And the answers as to who enabled this is not too far. Mbalashi is one of the many culprits in this matter together with Witola who is now stationed in Chirundu under the Zambia Police.

All the officials that have played a role in allowing Binene's presence in the league should be answerable in one way or the other. These levels of incompetence can't be tolerated in our football. It's bizarre to learn that Binene only got a work permit way after he had played more than a season and a half in the league. Really Zambia?

It's a shame that one can claim to be a lawyer when such straight forward cases would pass through their nose unnoticed. Or maybe we are accusing Mr Lombe Mbalashi of being a lawyer when is legal cleric.

The FAZ secretariat has a lot of explaining to do, too. This is not a rocket science kind of equation that takes ages to establish and resolved.

It must be regularized in the soonest possible time by ensuring Nkana negotiates with Lubumbashi Sports. FAZ must also ensure that Forest Rangers refund the transfer fee they obtained from Nkana by false presence. Let Binene continue his career after normalising his status.

When all is said, done and resolved, this will forever remain an indictment on the credentials of Lombe Mbalashi because more than anyone else, he knows better and should have acted above board. Not this rubbish he has subjected the football family to.

Anyway, this is a case of a crooked lawyer and a corrupt police conniving and possibly forging Binene's NRC for their football ends. What a shame.