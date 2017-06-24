Zambia: Police Round Up UPND Officials At Their Secretariat in Mongu

Police have continued coming hard on UPND members after rounding up the opposition political party provincial leadership on Friday afternoon at their secretariat in Mongu.

The police arrested the five leaders after having set out to hold a press briefing within the precincts of their secretariat labelling it as unlawful assembly.

According to the police the UPND leadership were arrested on suspicion that they were going to demand the immediate release of their incarcerated president Hakainde Hichilema.

Muvi Television journalist Lloyd Kapusa was also briefly detained but released after he was found within the premises trying to cover the briefing.

Those arrested are provincial youth chairperson Jeremiah Lihongo, his deputy Moto Moto, David Changamali, Mbinji Siswashwa and coordinator Ellis Mukubesa, 66.