Zambia: Court Clears Siliya of Abuse of Authority Case

The Lusaka Magistrate has ended former Communication and Transport Minister Dora Siliya's eight year stigma for corruption after having acquitted her of abuse of authority charges.

Ndola High Court registrar Joshua Banda sitting magistrate found Siliya with no case to answer.

Siliya was slapped with two counts of abuse of authority of office for allegedly cancelling a tender for installation of a radar system, and instead accepting a free offer from Italian firm Selex Systemi Integrati.

The Katete Member of Parliament who is now serving as Agriculture Minister in the Patriotic Front government was being pursued for corruption on the instigation of the then powerful Fred M'membe led cartel that wanted her jailed.

A tribunal was subsequently set up with then Attorney General Mumba Malila (cartel plant) testifying against her during the tribunal.

She was subsequently cleared but the matter was taken up in the courts of law with the acquittal coming eight years later.

Justice Banda said that he did not find that Siliya acted arbitrarily in the cancellation of the tender.

He said that Siliya did not initiate the cancellation but only carried on what her predecessors had recommended.

"In accordance with section 206 of the CPC [criminal procedure code], I dismiss the charge and its allegations, consequently Ms Dora Siliya is acquitted," he said.

The prosecution alleged that Siliya, in breach of laid down procedure accepted a purportedly free offer from Selex Systemi Integrati for the repair of a radar at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport as a result of which Government paid K1,943,932,360, an act prejudicial to the rights or interests of the government.