24 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Pain, Agony As Kenyan 400M Hurdlers Fail to Hit Worlds Time

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

Former National 400m hurdles champion Haron Koech won men's 400m hurdles race but still failed to qualify for the World Championships due August 4-13 in London.

Koech clocked 49.98 second beating Kiprono Kosgei and Vincent Kosgei to second and third places in 50.80 and 51.11 respectively.

The World quantifying time is 49.35 which Koech, who represented Kenya at Rio Olympics, intends to attain before July 23.

"I have a few races in Europe and Algeria where I hope to get the time," said Koech.

Koech's brother Nicholas Bett is the only Kenyan who has qualified by virtue of being the World 400m hurdles champion.

The women hurdlers also failed to hit the World Championships time when Jerioth Gathongo timed 59.85. Priscilla Tabunda came in second place in 1:00.24.

Africa 400m hurdles silver medallist Maureen Jelagat failed to start opting for the 400m event.

Kenya

Nasa, Jubilee Woo Voters in Vihiga and Meru

The National Super Alliance brigade will be holding a rally in Vihiga County today to drum up support for presidential… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.