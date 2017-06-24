Kenya: Pain, Agony As Kenyan 400M Hurdlers Fail to Hit Worlds Time

Former National 400m hurdles champion Haron Koech won men's 400m hurdles race but still failed to qualify for the World Championships due August 4-13 in London.

Koech clocked 49.98 second beating Kiprono Kosgei and Vincent Kosgei to second and third places in 50.80 and 51.11 respectively.

The World quantifying time is 49.35 which Koech, who represented Kenya at Rio Olympics, intends to attain before July 23.

"I have a few races in Europe and Algeria where I hope to get the time," said Koech.

Koech's brother Nicholas Bett is the only Kenyan who has qualified by virtue of being the World 400m hurdles champion.

The women hurdlers also failed to hit the World Championships time when Jerioth Gathongo timed 59.85. Priscilla Tabunda came in second place in 1:00.24.

Africa 400m hurdles silver medallist Maureen Jelagat failed to start opting for the 400m event.