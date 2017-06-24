Zimbabwe: Biometric Voter Registration Illegal - Mahere

HARARE lawyer and social media activist Fadzayi Mahere has warned opposition leaders to invest in "sound legal advice", describing their demand for biometric voter registration (BVR) as illegal.

Mahere said the illegality of the demands arise from section 36 of the Electoral Amendment Act 2012 which demands that President Robert Mugabe validate the creation of a new voters roll through a proclamation.

"Quite frankly, the law says the process has to be continuous," said Mahere speaking during a Crisis Coalition meeting in Harare this Thursday.

"The law also says that we are entitled to an electronic voters' roll; we are demanding that. The law says it must be available for public inspection. These are the three key things that the class action seeks from law."

She continued; "But, BVR, as it stands right now, is illegal. Please read section 36 (a) of the Electoral Act. Until the president (Robert Mugabe) proclaims to say you can go ahead and start the creation of a new voters' roll, it's unlawful.

"You don't want a situation where you run around to Laxton (Chinese company supplying BVR equipment), go to Whether (sic) and at the end of the day be told we are going back to Mudede's roll because everything that was being done was illegal."

Due to flaws associated with the old voters' roll created by Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede's office, the use of BVR in registering voters for next year's elections has become a central feature of opposition parties' advocacy ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

While challenging the opposition to also focus on other issues, Mahere also said contrary to popular belief that BVR would replace Mudede's roll, the Electoral Act permits the old register to continue.

"The section 36 (a) of the Electoral Act actually envisages a situation where there are two concurrent rolls for voters.

"In other words, even if the president makes a pronouncement you can still have sitting next to it Mudede's voters roll."