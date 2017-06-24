Nigeria: 'Police Helped Me to Buy Guns'

Lagos — A 52-year-old man, Ailabojie Aikpaojie, who was arrested for illegal possession of firearms at Mushin area of Lagos, said the police facilitated the purchase of three pump action rifles found on him by some policemen in Lagos.

The US-based Nigerian was arrested by the Area Commander, Area D, Mushin, on Tuesday for allegedly being in possession of a Bareta pistol.

He said that he bought the pistol found on him while in the US, but that he mistakenly brought it to Nigeria along with some personal effects he shipped years back.

He also said he bought some ammunition from the police armorer.

He said: "I don't know why the police are parading me like a common criminal. I applied to the force for three rifles. The officers who facilitated the purchase of the rifles called the seller and he came to meet us at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja. He sold each for N150, 000. The police asked me to apply for police permit for the rifles which I did. They gave me the permit and I went away with the three rifles," he said.

"What happened was that I stopped over somewhere at Mushin to buy plantain and I did not know that the Area Commander was standing behind me and was asking me to stop. As I made to reverse my car, some policemen pounced on me. It was then they found the pistol strapped to my trouser. They asked me all manner of questions and I told them how I got it. They took me to my house where they found the other three guns, I have valid license for the three rifles. The Area Commander has taken the license from me," Aikpaojie said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCP), Administration, Galandachi Dasuki, while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the command in the last two weeks, said the man was arrested for unlawful possession of firearms.

He said Aikpaojie could not give a satisfactory account of where he got the guns from while a search in his house led to the recovery of three long single barrel pump action guns with 250 cartridges. He said the suspect would soon be charged to court for unlawful possession of firearms.