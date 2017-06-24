Nigeria: Teachers Protest FG's Plan to Handover Primary School Teachers' Salaries to LG

THOUSANDS of teachers in Ebonyi State, yesterday, protested against the alleged plan by the Federal Government to hand over the payment of primary school teachers' salaries to local governments in Nigeria.

The teachers, who carried placards with various inscriptions such as

"Respect Supreme Court judgment on the responsibility of state and the federal government" expressed pessimism that the planned initiative would bring untold hardship to them.

Addressing the teachers during the protest, National Deputy President of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Comrade Kevin Nwachukwu urged the federal government to have a rethink on the matter.

He said:"We do not want the paywment of salaries of primary school teachers to be joined with the autonomy that will be granted the local governments. The Supreme Court judgment of 2012 made it very clear that the management of primary schools is in the hands of states governments.

"We don't know why anybody would want us to be joined with local governments. We know the excesses of local government chairmen. They will not remember the teachers. They will prefer to marry new wives, build new houses, buy new cars and take care of their girlfriends than pay us our salaries. Our salaries should come to state governments or through the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC."