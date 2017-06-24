Nigeria: ICPC Has Power to Investigate Any Person - Court

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, affirmed the powers of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, to investigate allegations of corrupt practices made against any person or authority in Nigeria, even if the allegations arose in civil disputes.

Trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa handed down the decision in his ruling when he dismissed a suit by seven persons against the Commission and the Attorney General of the Federation challenging their invitation by ICPC during the investigation of a matter involving them and one of Nigeria's notable legal practitioners.

In the suit between Chief Waheed Eletu, S.B. Joseph, SAN, A. A. Agbojuaje, Mr Ashimi and 4 others vs ICPC and Attorney General of the Federation, filed by Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa, the claimants, four members of the Eletu Family of Lagos, two lawyers and a surveyor had sued to challenge their invitation, the freezing of bank accounts and investigation by ICPC over an alleged dispute with Chief Afe Babalola, SAN on payment of professional fees of $10million in respect of his legal services which led to the recovery of a vast expanse of land for the Eletu family in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State at the Supreme Court.