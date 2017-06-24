Lome (Togo) — African heads of State and Government have adopted, Saturday in Lomé, the African Union Charter on the Maritime Security, Safety and Development during the AU Extraordinary Summit.

"We are happy to announce the adoption and signing of the Charter on Maritime Security, Safety and Development in Africa," said Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in his closing address at the first AU Summit on Maritime Security.

"It is a historic decision in the history of our continent, which is facing an upsurge of maritime piracy," he added.

This Charter aims at preventing and curbing national and transnational crime, especially terrorism, piracy and armed robbery against ships, as well as all forms of trafficking at sea.

It also aims at protecting environment in general and particularly marine environment in coastal and island States, as well as strengthening cooperation in the field.

The Charter commits signatories to creating national, regional and continental institutions to promote maritime security and safety.

Algeria was represented at the AU extraordinary Summit by Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal, accompanied by Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramtane Lamamra.