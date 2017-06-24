15 October 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

African Leaders Adopt AU Charter On Maritime Security, Safety and Development

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lome (Togo) — African heads of State and Government have adopted, Saturday in Lomé, the African Union Charter on the Maritime Security, Safety and Development during the AU Extraordinary Summit.

"We are happy to announce the adoption and signing of the Charter on Maritime Security, Safety and Development in Africa," said Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in his closing address at the first AU Summit on Maritime Security.

"It is a historic decision in the history of our continent, which is facing an upsurge of maritime piracy," he added.

This Charter aims at preventing and curbing national and transnational crime, especially terrorism, piracy and armed robbery against ships, as well as all forms of trafficking at sea.

It also aims at protecting environment in general and particularly marine environment in coastal and island States, as well as strengthening cooperation in the field.

The Charter commits signatories to creating national, regional and continental institutions to promote maritime security and safety.

Algeria was represented at the AU extraordinary Summit by Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal, accompanied by Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramtane Lamamra.

Algeria

Man Jailed For Dangling Baby From Window

An Algerian man who held a baby out of a 15th-floor window in order to gain Facebook likes has been jailed, reports Al… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.